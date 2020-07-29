Anantapur sees record spikein tally as sample testing goes up

The number of positive cases recorded till 9 a.m. on Wednesday in Anantapur district stood at 1,371, the highest sing-day spike since March 12 when the first case was reported.

Sample testing in the district received a fillip with the arrival of Rapid Antigen Kits as 9,853 persons were tested in a single day.

With eight persons succumbing to the virus in the last 24 hours, the death toll has gone up to 97 in the district.

Five deaths in Kurnool

Kurnool district, meanwhile, recorded 1,091 new positive cases (14,471 now) and five deaths (179 now).

The number of discharges (7,177) in Kurnool district has overtaken the number of active cases (7,115) as on date.

In Anantapur district, while there are 6,877 active cases, the number of persons discharged is 5,384, according to District Collector Gandham Chandrudu.

Number of samples collected at various Area Hospitals and PHCs, in addition to the Sanjeevini and IMASQ vehicles, went up to 10,283 on Wednesday, he said.

Ward volunteers and secretariat staff got down to raising awareness among people in their respective localities asking them to get tested if they developed any symptoms.

The Collector visited the JNTU Anantapur campus, where a COVID Care Centre has been set up and boosted the morale of the inmates by interacting with them while some of them were playing badminton. He underscored the need to put an end to stigmatisation against coronavirus patients and added that the administration would work towards achieving this goal.

While 7,444 tests were done on Rapid Antigen kits, 182 were done on TrueNAT machine at Anantapur, 54 in Kadiri, 147 in RDT Bathalapalli and in the VDRL Laboratory 1,913 tests were done in the Rt-PCR machines.

