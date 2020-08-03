Anantapur sees curfew for second consecutive Sunday

With COVID-19 cases rising by the day, the Anantapur district administration has for the second consecutive Sunday imposed a curfew which was implemented stringently by the police personnel, allowing only those on emergency duties.

The district recorded 696 new cases taking the tally to 16,523 with 8,390 patients undergoing treatment at the hospitals as of Sunday.

Meanwhile, Kurnool added 996 cases to its tally of 19,077 while 8,819 persons were undergoing treatment. The total number of persons discharged in Anantapur and Kurnool were 8,011 and 10,055 with 122 and 207 deaths respectively.

Trainee Collector G. Surya Sai Praveenchand was entrusted with the job of coordinating between various wings of the Government General Hospital, Anantapur--the only designated hospital for COVID in the district.

Mr. Praveenchand would be addressing the issues, including the supply of oxygen through pipeline, pertaining to the hospital.

On Sunday, a patient with 57% oxygen saturation and who was gasping for breath, was immediately provided oxygen support with the help of a mobile cylinder carrier at the ‘First Point of Contact’ - Triage Centre at the entrance of the GGH. Within 24 hours, the man’s condition improved and oxygen saturation went up to 85%.

“We are able to improve the health condition of some of our patients after giving the medicine Remedisivir,” Mr. Praveenchand said. The low oxygen saturation patient was immediately given ‘dexamethasone’ at the Triage Out Patient desk itself to reduce further risk.