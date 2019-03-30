Anantapur sees an increase of 2.57 lakh voters from 2014

Anantapur district saw an increase of 2,57,599 voters from May 2014 general elections taking the total number of voters to 32,39,517, which has triggered establishment of 50 additional polling stations.

District Election Officer G. Veerapandian at a press conference said that names of 30,58,909 voters were published after summary revision of electoral rolls on January 1. The Election Commission had proposed setting up of 3,879 polling stations in the district, which has gone up to 3,929 now.

An 8.63% rise in number of voters from 2014 and 7% voters from January 1 has been noticed.

With finalisation of names of the contesting candidates of all 14 Assembly constituencies and two parliamentary constituencies, the allocation of symbol was finalised and ballot sheets for fixing on the voting pads of EVMs were being printed in Kurnool.

The EVM machines, VVPATs and control units have been sent to respective constituencies and stored in strongrooms, Mr. Veerapandian said.

About 600 to 800 webcasting personnel have been deployed to record everything in the villages identified as critical/vulnerable.

Polling officers

About 26,000 polling personnel have been drafted for the work and they can cast their vote through postal ballot on Sunday March 31 at the time of training at their constituency level, otherwise they need to come to Anantapur to cast their postal ballot on April 5 or 6 at SSBN College.

There are 164 candidates in fray from 14 Assembly constituencies and 23 candidates from two parliamentary constituencies. There are eight expenditure observers and five general observers that have been sent to the district.

The police, meanwhile, seized ₹63 lakh in cash, ₹43 lakh worth of materials and ₹83 lakh worth of liquor at check-posts and during different raids since announcement of elections on March 12.