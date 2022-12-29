Anantapur saw a decline in overall crime rate in 2022

December 29, 2022 10:13 pm | Updated 10:14 pm IST - ANANTAPUR

The Anantapur district police have busted a network of arms and drugs suppliers in 2022 calendar year, and the seizure of 18 guns and 95 rounds of live amunition was among the most successful operations of the year, Superintendent of Police Fakeerappa Kaginelli has said.

The year saw a steep fall in the crime rate, but statistics revealed by Mr. Fakkeerappa on Thursday suggested that crimes against women was high. In all, 642 cases pertaining to crimes against women (7.68%) were recorded this year while total number of cases was 8,352. In 2021, the police had registered 740 cases of crimes against women, 5.50% of the total 13,438 cases booked.

The number of cases pertaining to dowry went up from 219 to 248, while dowry related murders went up to six from two recorded last year. The abatement to suicide cases went up from 15 to 18, while the cases related to murder of women came down from 18 to 11.

The SP said the number of murder, rape, POCSO cases, crimes against the SC/STs, and road accidents came down, with only 8352 such cases registered this year when compared to 13,438 recorded last year, showing a decline of 38%.

The SP said that lost properties were recovered in 62% of the cases, Preventive Detention Act was invoked against six persons. The crime against SCs and STs came down from 125 to 108, while POCSO Act cases declined from 121 to 89. Road accidents were marginally came down from 592 last year to 533 this year.

ADVERTISEMENT