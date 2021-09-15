Anantapur RTC region tops the State in occupancy rate

ANANTAPUR

15 September 2021 01:57 IST

All services to Hyderabad have been resumed

The Anantapur region of Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation(APSRTC) was leading the State in occupancy ratio with 71.91% as of Monday and it had stood at the top at 69.46% by August end, despite the figure being much below when compared to last year(80.16%).

Chittoor region had the maximum earning per KM (EPK) of ₹32.29 in the State by August end, followed by Anantapur region with ₹31.19.

The region is currently operating 800 schedules daily with a fleet of 650 buses (out of 670) of its own and 155 hired buses. Out of the 160 services that it used to run to different destinations in Karnataka, it has resumed 120, while 6 out of 8 services to Chennai have been resumed as well.

All the 16 services to Hyderabad too have been restored and the earnings have been slowly picking up with demand rising during Sravana Masam.

Meanwhile, the region will very soon have a renovated cargo shed, at a cost of ₹30 lakh, to match the growing business after the introduction of the door delivery services of cargo. The Regional Manager’s office will also have a new building at a cost of ₹12 lakh.

Regional Manager Sumanth R. Adoni on Tuesday said people could avail of cargo services from Anantapur bus station to any of the district headquarters in the State and to Vijayawada, Tirupati and Rajahmundry. But only cargo weighing up to 10 kg will be eligible for door delivery service, while the delivery address has to be within 10 km from the bus station or the cargo service booking counter.

Costs

While ₹15 and 5% GST are charged for 1 kg, cargo above 1 kg but below 6 kg would cost ₹25 and GST. For consignments weighing between 6.01 kg and 10 kg, the cost would be ₹30 exclusive of GST.