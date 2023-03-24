Anantapur RTA achieves 80% of revenue collection target

March 24, 2023 07:27 pm | Updated 07:27 pm IST - ANANTAPUR

The Road Transport Authority (RTA) in Anantapur has achieved 80% (₹166 crore) of the target set for revenue collection under five different heads as on March 22. The RTA officials expect to achieve the target of ₹206.42 crore set for 2022-2023 financial year.

The life-time road tax for new vehicles purchased this year and those migrated to the district from other States paid ₹89.99 crore (75.51%), when compared to the target of ₹119.18 crore. The RTA collected ₹38.66 crore (70.75%) as quaterly taxes from commercial vehicles against a target of ₹54.64 crore.

Deputy Transport Commissioner N. Sivaram Prasad said that there were 6 lakh vehicles including 70,000 transport category, 40,000 cars, 4.60 lakh two-wheelers and 30,000 allied vehicles (used for various other purposes), in bifurcated Anantapur district.

The collections from transaction fee for registration, LLR and other operations were put at ₹10.71 crore against a target of ₹16.23 crore. A sum of ₹2.30 crore was collected as a service charge against a target of ₹4.77 crore. The bulk increase in revenue was from the ‘detection’ category as the RTA collected ₹24.49 crore (211%) under this head when com,pared to the target of ₹11.60 crore.

