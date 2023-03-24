ADVERTISEMENT

Anantapur RTA achieves 80% of revenue collection target

March 24, 2023 07:27 pm | Updated 07:27 pm IST - ANANTAPUR

The revenue under five different heads as on March 22 was put at ₹166 crore when compared to the target of ₹206.42 crore

The Hindu Bureau

The Road Transport Authority (RTA) in Anantapur has achieved 80% (₹166 crore) of the target set for revenue collection under five different heads as on March 22. The RTA officials expect to achieve the target of ₹206.42 crore set for 2022-2023 financial year.

The life-time road tax for new vehicles purchased this year and those migrated to the district from other States paid ₹89.99 crore (75.51%), when compared to the target of ₹119.18 crore. The RTA collected ₹38.66 crore (70.75%) as quaterly taxes from commercial vehicles against a target of ₹54.64 crore.

Deputy Transport Commissioner N. Sivaram Prasad said that there were 6 lakh vehicles including 70,000 transport category, 40,000 cars, 4.60 lakh two-wheelers and 30,000 allied vehicles (used for various other purposes), in bifurcated Anantapur district.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The collections from transaction fee for registration, LLR and other operations were put at ₹10.71 crore against a target of ₹16.23 crore. A sum of ₹2.30 crore was collected as a service charge against a target of ₹4.77 crore. The bulk increase in revenue was from the ‘detection’ category as the RTA collected ₹24.49 crore (211%) under this head when com,pared to the target of ₹11.60 crore.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US