Anantapur rocked by 3 murders in a day

ANANTAPUR

19 October 2020 01:12 IST

Three murders at different mandals on Sunday led to a flutter in the district. The deceased include two men and a woman.

According to information, a man was found dead with severe head injuries on the tank bund at Bukkaraya Samudram mandal headquarters. The deceased is yet to be identified.

In the second case, a woman was reportedly murdered by her rivals over a land dispute at Nayanapalle Cross at Singanamala mandal on Sunday morning. After murdering the woman, the perpetrators allegedly set her body on fire after dousing it in petrol. The charred body was shifted to the area hospital for an autopsy. The deceased was identified as Narasamma.

In the third incident, a man, identified as Bukka Kase Naik, was found dead with severe head injuries at a stream at Reddikunta thanda of Nallamada mandal.

Police registered cases at the respective area police stations and took up investigations.