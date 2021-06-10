Andhra Pradesh

Anantapur releases annual credit plan

District Collector Gandham Chandrudu, NABARD District Manager Usha Madhusudhan and Lead Bank District Manager Mohan Murali formally launching the district annual credit plan in Anantapur on Thursday. | Photo Credit: BY ARRANGEMENT
Special Correspondent ANANTAPUR 10 June 2021 23:32 IST
Updated: 10 June 2021 23:32 IST

Agri outlay pegged at ₹10,600 crore out of the combined plan of ₹17,110 crore

The primary sector annual credit plan released by the Anantapur district administration on Thursday has projected agriculture credit outlay at ₹10,600 crore out of the combined plan of ₹17,110 crore.

District Collector Gandham Chandrudu, NABARD District Manager Usha Madhusudhan, and Lead Bank District Manager Mohan Murali formally launched the credit plan on Thursday.

The credit plan provides for ₹20 crore each only for educational loans, and Export Credit, while the MSME sector is proposed to be supported to an extent of ₹3,250 crore.

Advertising
Advertising

Out of the total Primary Sector Lending of ₹15.010 crore, other allocations include ₹130 crore for the renewable energy sector, ₹67 crore for social infrastructure, and ₹923 crore for housing. In the non-primary sector lending, the banks will lend to an extent of ₹2,100 crore.

Under the ₹10,600 crore agriculture sector lending, the lion’s share of ₹8,747 crore goes for short-term loans, ₹1,440 crore for long-term agriculture loans, ₹188 crore for agricultural infrastructure, and ₹217 crore for ancillary activities.

Comments
More In Andhra Pradesh
Read more...