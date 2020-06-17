Anantapur registers highest single-day spike of 81 cases

Anantapur district registered the highest-ever single day spike in the number of positive cases on Wednesday with 81 of the samples testing positive. One COVID-infected person in Madakasira died taking the total number of deaths to six.

Meanwhile, in Kurnool district, 66 fresh cases surfaced taking the total number of positive cases to 1,487. Out of the 52,987 samples tested so far, 268 were of the same persons who tested positive again, said Kurnool District Collector G. Veerapandian.

He chaired a meeting of district officials and advised them to spread the message of wearing masks and keeping physical distance among the general public.

While many of those who tested positive have very mild symptoms and were sent for home isolation with a doctor visiting them in Anantapur district, others have been sent to COVID Care Centre at Sri Krishnadevaraya University.

Those with prominent symptoms or with some problem in taking breath, were being sent to RDT Bathalapalli Hospital or KIMS Saveera Hospital, where ventilators were available, said District Collector Gandham Chandrudu.

Directive to officials

The Collector also asked officials to keep more number of COVID Care Centres ready for admitting more number of patients due to the rising number of positive cases. Training would be given to Aayush doctors, DWCRA group members, and paramedics on COVID protocols, he said.

Kurnool Government General Hospital (a State COVID Hospital) Superintendent Narendranath Reddy personally visited COVID positive ICU and wards by wearing PPE kits on Wednesday and enquired the patients about the facilities. Dr. Narendranath Reddy said that the COVID patients expressed satisfaction over treatment, services rendered by doctors, nurses, paramedics and supply of diet.