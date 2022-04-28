Anantapur records State’s highest temperature of 43.5 degrees C

Anantapur district recorded the highest temperature in the State on Thursday with mercury level touching 43.5 degrees Celsius in the afternoon.

The temperature was above 41 degrees for the entire week, and on Thursday it was 38 degrees at 9 a.m. in Anantapur city and by afternoon it rose to 43.5 degrees C., the highest for the current summer season in the city.

Kurnool too recorded 43.1 degrees Celcius on Thursday and it remained above 40 degrees C. at both Anantapur and Kurnool till 7 p.m. The only saving grace was no power cuts in the city during afternoon, while many rural areas faced power cuts.

People, however, continued their daily routine going out in the hot sun, and no considerable reduction the traffic was witnessed on the roads. The Municipal Corporation’s large green nets ties at the traffic signals have been coming handy for the commuters stopping at the traffic signals.