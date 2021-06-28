Anantapur records lowest positivity rate in 85 days

Anantapur Range DIG Kanti Rana Tata and SP B. Satya Yesu Babu overseeing the implementation of curfew.

ANANTAPUR

28 June 2021 06:17 IST

The district reports 188 new cases, one death

Anantapur district on Sunday recorded the lowest COVID positivity rate in the second wave after 85 days with only 188 testing positive (2.51%) in the last 24 hours ending 10 a.m. on Saturday.

The previous low was recorded on April 2 this year at 0.95% when only 26 persons tested positive.

The positivity rate had touched 10.03% by April 14 when 294 cases registered.

The daily toll too came down in the district that registered one death during the period, taking the cumulative figure to 1,042.

Kurnool district reported two deaths, taking the toll to 815. The district reported 121 new infections on Sunday. The district received 65,000 vaccine doses on Sunday and a mass immunisation programme would be taken up on Monday and Tuesday, said District Medical and Health Officer Rama Giddaiah.

Vaccination drive

Anantapur district has vaccinated 8,10,197 persons with first doses and as many as 2,15,108 persons have received two doses so far. The district administration is expecting to receive at least 60,000 doses, after which the vaccination drive would be resumed on Monday and Tuesday. Meanwhile, Anantapur Range Deputy Inspector General of Police Kanti Rana Tata along with Superintendent of Police B. Satya Yesu Babu went round several localities in the city on Sunday and appealed to people not to be complacent.

“Just because the number of new cases are coming down, you should not lower your guard,” Mr. Kanti Rana said.