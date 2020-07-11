Anantapur records highest single-day spike in State

ANANTAPUR

11 July 2020 23:35 IST

311 new cases take district tally beyond 3,000-mark

Anantapur district on Saturday recorded the highest-ever single-day spike in the number of COVID-19 positive cases — 311 — taking the cumulative total to 3,161, just seven cases behind Kurnool district.

The number of active cases is now higher than Kurnool, but lower compared to three other districts, thanks to the quick discharge of patients every day. With 1,317 cases, Anantapur district is behind East Godavari at 1,612, Guntur 1,440 and Chittoor 1,364.

Advertising

Advertising

Testing has picked up for the past one week with 2,500 swabs collected and tests each day compared to just 1,000 last month. With the 9 I-MASQ vans deployed all over the district, the number of swabs collected has also gone up, District Collector Gandham Chandrudu said on Saturday.

On Friday night, 110 patients were discharged from hospitals and COVID Care Centres following their samples testing negative on two consecutive days. They were given ₹2,000 and advised to quarantine themselves at home for next 14 days.

Lockdown measures

The police and revenue department officials have been implementing the lockdown measures in containment zones and the shops are allowed to open only from 6 a.m. to 11 a.m. There are, however, no traffic restrictions and people are allowed to move to reach their place of work, but leisure travelling is being discouraged, Superintendent of Police B. Satya Yesu Babu said.

Mr. Yesu Babu on Saturday visited Ambedkar Nagar, Kovur Nagar, vegetable market on Tank Bund Road and several other containment zones in the city and interacted with medical and police personnel regarding the containment operations.