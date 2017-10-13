Anantapur receives heaviest single day rain in decades

For the 12th day on the trot, the district received rainfall in excess of 100 mm even as some parts received the heaviest single day rainfall ever in the last few decades.

Gooty especially and the mandal as a whole received 139 mm since midnight Wednesday resulting in overflowing tanks and streaming rivulets across the mandals.

The Gooty tank which wasn’t filled for more than a decade was filled up, while the Patakotha Cheruvu also received heavy inflows filling it up. Water entered several houses in the low-lying areas of Gooty town.

Several rivulets in the Vidapanakal mandal also registered heavy flows filling up several tens of check dams in their wake due to a record 132.8 mm rainfall.

Meanwhile, the Pamidi town police were, for the first time in decades, required to save people from floods in the local rivulet which drains into the Penna river flowing next to the town. The police led by SI Ravi Shankar Reddy, with the help of locals, formed a human chain of sorts holding out a rope to those stuck in their fields in the rivulet.

The north-western part of the district received heavy rain since Wednesday while the central and south-eastern parts received almost no rain with an exception of a few mandals which received isolated and moderate rainfall.

While 42 mandals received rainfall in excess of 5 mm including nine mandals which received over 50 mm rainfall, 13 mandals received no rainfall. Such was the rain that the single day’s average in the district was 22.8 mm, the second highest for the month. In all, the district received 1437.8 mm.

Meanwhile, the Chagallu reservoir continued to receive inflows from the Penna river thanks to the heavy rain in the Pamidi and adjoining mandals.