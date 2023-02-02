Anantapur RDO promises probe into allegations over house site allocation

February 02, 2023 09:35 pm | Updated 09:35 pm IST - ANANTAPUR

Anantapur Revenue Divisional Officer R. Madhusudhan assured the CPI(M) leaders of instituting an inquiry into the allegations pertaining to non-granting of house sites to eligible persons and sanction pattas to all eligible persons residing as per the rules.

Mr. Madhusudhan reached the 30-hour dharna venue of the CPI(M) activists in Anantapur on February 2 (Thursday) and assured party district secretary V. Rambhupal that he would constitute a committee soon to probe into the eligibility of all persons who have applied for house sites.

Rythu Sangham stages protest

Meanwhile, a protest rally was taken out by the Andhra Pradesh Rythu Sangham from Rythu Bazar to Saptagiri Circle, criticising the Central government for the ‘unfair allocation’ to the agriculture sector and reduction in the allocation for the MGNREGS works.

A.P. Rythu Sangham district secretary R. Chandrasekhar Reddy and district president Tarimela Nagaraju said that the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre had reneged on the promises made to solve the problems of tenant farmers. Funds should be allocated in the Budget for agriculture and irrigation.

Hundreds of farmers were committing suicide, but nothing was done to stabilise prices, provide CCRC cards to tenant farmers, providing crop insurance for all crops. The MGNREGS used to provide an alternative source of income for tenant farmers, but the allocation for it has been reduced in the Budget, they said.