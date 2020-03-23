Anantapur ramps up measuresto combat coronavirus

The district administration and medical and health department are working in tandem with the district police personnel for monitoring the health condition of 357 persons with foreign travel history after February 10.

Out of these, 250 persons are currently placed under home isolation, and 90 others have completed 28 days of observation period. Police personnel will help the paramedical staff in tracing the movements of foreign returnees and helping them in keeping a tab on their health condition.

District administration has selected several hostels and other buildings in and around Anantapur city for converting them into 2,900-bed isolation wards if there arises a need for putting so many people under observation in the next few days, District Medical and Health Officer K.V.N.S. Anil Kumar said on Sunday.

“District Collector Gandham Chandrudu will hold a meeting with private practitioners on Monday to ascertain their services as and when needed and a promise from private nursing homes to handover their facilities for the purpose of housing COVID19 patients if need arose,” Dr. Anil Kumar said.

Meanwhile, four patients have been admitted to isolation ward at the Government General Hospital in Anantapur, but none of them has breathing difficulties, though they have other symptoms, like fever, cough and soar throat. Out of seven samples sent to SVIMS so far, four have turned negative, while the results of three more are expected on Monday.

The COVID-19 testing laboratory will be declared open officially any time tomorrow if the ICMR approval is received.