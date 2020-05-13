Anantapur quarantines 1,329 persons

The district administration has quarantined 1,329 persons at various places after they arrived from other States and districts, District Collector Gandham Chandrudu has said.

At a meeting here on Wednesday, he said migrant labourers, tourists, and students, who had got stuck in other districts and States and arrived here in various modes of transport, had been accommodated in government-run quarantine centres with all facilities.

None of them would be allowed to go home without being tested for COVID19, the Collector added. In all, 659 labourers from Mumbai, 24 students from Osmanabad, 31 tourists from Ajmer in Rajasthan, 25 tourists from Gorakhpur in Uttar Pradesh, 21 Navodaya Vidyalaya students, 58 passengers from Gujarat and 4 teachers along with 8 students from Rajasthan Agriculture College arrived in the district.

As many as 499 people, including 378 farm workers from Guntur district and students from other districts who arrived in the district were being tested in the quarantine centres, and after 14 days of quarantine stay, they would be tested again before being let off, he added.

3 more cases

Three new cases of COVID19 positive cases were reported on Wednesday, while three patients got discharged from the RDT COVID Hospital at Bathalapalli.

With the three new positive cases, the total has gone up to 145 (118 + 27 others) with 50 of them getting discharged after getting treatment and eight deaths.

One death was recorded from the others category (Gujarat) and out of the three new cases two came from Hindupur and one from Guntakal.