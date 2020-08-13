Anantapur, Prakasam police get pat from DGP

They receive award for best crime detection

Sensational triple murder case at Korthikota in Tanakal mandal of Anantapur district last year is still fresh in everyone’s mind and the mystery behind the murder was cracked within a short time by Kadiri police team, which was one among the two Award for Best Crime Detection(ABCD) Anantapur district police received from Director General of Police Gautam Sawang on Wednesday.

The award for the best crime detection was received by the team headed by Deputy Superintendent of Police Shaik Lal Ahmed Rural, Rural Cicrcle Inspector Tammisetty Madhu and SI Rangadu Yadav and the second award was received by Dharmavaram DSP Ramakanth and Puttaparthi CI Balasubrahmanyam Reddy for cracking a murder case in Bukkapatnam in the district.

In Kurnool district, the then Atmakur Deputy Superintendent of Police K. Supraja was awarded for Best Conviction in SCs/STs (POA) Act, 1989, The case pertained to cheating and rape of a scheduled caste woman by an upper caste person in October 2015. The accused was sentenced to imprisonment for seven years in December 2018, after Ms. Supraja examined 14 witnesses and filed a chargesheet.

The Prakasam District Police received two prestigious ABCD Awards in recognition of their outstanding performance in the investigation of tough-to-crack cases in Maddipadu and Podili during the year 2019.

Podili police received the award for resolving a cybercrime case leading to recovery of ₹14.67 lakh lost by a church functionary who had developed an acquaintance with a gang of three including a Nigerian on the social media. Podili CI V. Sriram, Konkanamitla SI Nayak, Podili SI Suresh were presented the award by Director General of Police Gautam Sawang for nabbing the accused by closely working with cybercrime wing in New Delhi.

Maddipadu police received the recognition for solving a case where they recovered a torched body of a woman and her one-year-old girl.

Superintendent of Police Siddharth Kaushal and his team nabbed the woman’s husband using latest technology tools. Ongole Deputy Superintendent of Police K.V.V.P.V. Prasad, Ongole Rural CI P. Subbarao and Maddipadu SI SK.Khadar Basha received the award from the DGP.