Anantapur police unearth 9 illegal arms manufacturing units in Madhya Pradesh

January 08, 2023 04:49 am | Updated 04:49 am IST - ANANTAPUR

The Anantapur police unearthed nine illegal arms manufacturing units in Madhya Pradesh and seized 12 pistols and 95 rounds of live ammunition and 2 kg ganja during raids, which were conducted as part of the investigation into the inter-State illegal arms supply case.

It may be noted that on December 26, the Andhra Pradesh police announced busting of an inter-State nexus of illegal arms, drugs and fake currency rackets and arrested six persons. The nexus is reportedly spread across the country. The police said the arrested were not only manufacturing and smuggling arms to other States but were also selling drugs.

The police also seized the machinery reportedly used by the accused to make guns, during raids at Umarti village of Barwani district in Madhya Pradesh

Anantapur Superintendent of Police Fakkeerappa Kaginelli told mediapersons at a press conference in the city on Saturday that the seven-day police custody of the six accused has now ended and all of them were being sent to the district jail for another seven-day judicial custody.

Investigation is under way, the SP said, adding that Andhra Pradesh Director General of Police Rajendranath Reddy announced a cash reward of ₹25,000 to the Anantapur District Police for arresting the members of the inter-State arms gang.