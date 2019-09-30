Anantapur police track movement of factionists

In an attempt to check factional activities, the district police have laid their focussed on tracking the movements of the people with a history similar manoeuvres and adopting measures to stifle the money flow which would be used for creating unrest.

Superintendent of Police Busarapu Satya Yesu Babu has directed the department personnel to work in tandem to ensure better communication and maintain the law and order. “Let us not go by our ranks and positions in tackling the issues. Our aim is keep the factionists at bay,” Mr. Yesu Babu told the officers at a meeting.

The SP stressed that betting on cricket, matka and selling banned chewing tobacco products should be kept under check so that anti-social activities did not get funded from these.

Road safety norms

Highlighting the recent achievements in curbing the factional activities, he advised the personnel to maintain transparency and take the help of technology to tackle the problems.

“Among the other the major areas that needs attention is violations of road safety norms and accidents reported from highways and internal roads,” he observed.

Mr. Yesu Babu also reviewed the election-related cases and progress of the investigation in some cases. Additional Superintendent of Police K. Chowdeswari was present.