Anantapur police team saves life of snakebite victim

November 27, 2023 07:22 pm | Updated 07:22 pm IST - ANANTAPUR

The bomb disposal team of the Anantapur police on November 26 (Sunday) late evening saved the life of a farmer who was bitten by a snake by rushing him to a hospital at the nick of the moment.

According to information, the three-member police team was returning after attending a programme of Minister for Women Welfare K.V. Usha Shricharan at Achampalle in Kambadur mandal. The family members of the farmer stopped the vehicle of the police at Ontareddipalle village and sought help. The bomb disposal team comprising Mohaboob Basha, Srinivasulu, and Thimmaraju immediately rushed the farmer, Narasimhulu, in their vehicle to a primary health centre at Kambadur. After being administered first-aid, the farmer was taken to the Area Government Hospital at Kalyanadurgam.

The doctors there said that Mr. Narasimhulu was brought to the hospital at the nick of the moment, and appreciated the police personnel for their swift response. The Medical Officer said that the farmer was out of danger and kept under observation.

Anantapur Superintendent of Police K.K.N. Anburajan appreciated the police team and announced a reward.

