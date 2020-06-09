Anantapur police seize 10,000 detonators from Maoist couriers

The Anantapur police on Tuesday arrested three persons, including a suspected Maoist courier of Telangana, on charges of possessing and transporting 10,000 detonators and 1,098 meters of fuse wire in a multipurpose vehicle for an alleged Maoist group in Chhattisgarh.

The accused have been identified as 45-year-old Muthu Nagaraju of Addakula village in Mahabubnagar district of Telangana (believed to be a courier), Alakunta Ramana, 28, and Derangula Babu, 39, hailing from Anantapur, Superintendent of Police B. Satya Yesu Babu said at a press conference here.

Displaying the detonators and fuse wire, he said the entire consignment was meant for delivery at Vempuram in Chhattisgarh, and was being carried by Nagaraju, who allegedly developed contacts with Maoist commander Manguto. Nagaraju had been allegedly supplying ayurvedic and allopathic medicines, iron coins, sheets, mobile phones, SIM cards and all other things needed by the Maoists.

Nagaraju was residing in a rented room at Cherla in Bhadradri Kothagudem district of Telangana and was arrested by the Telangana police while supplying detonators in July 2019. He was remanded in judicial custody and later when he was released, he allegedly met Mangutho again. The Maoist commander reportedly gave Nagaraju ₹2.5 lakh and asked him to supply detonators, the SP said.

Nagaraju had come to Anantapur in March and reportedly gave Ramana ₹1.6 lakh for arranging 12,000 detonators and 10 coils of fuse wire, of which he arranged 2,000 detonators and 3 fuse wire coils. For the remaining part of the consignment, Nagaraju came to Anantapur on Tuesday and was bringing the detonators and fuse wire in a vehicle from Pulasanootala village in Narpala mandal in the district.

When the consignment was being shifted from the village, during a regular checking of vehicles, Itikulapalli police chanced upon the consignment and arrested the three persons. Cases have been filed in the Itikulapalli police station and the accused shifted to jail.