Anantapur police rescue kidnapped boy in 5 hours in Andhra Pradesh

Mobile tracking technology, vigilant villagers help in the operation

A concerted effort of 100 police personnel, using the mobile location tracking technology and taking the help of vigilant villagers, helped in rescuing a nine-year-old schoolboy, Suraj, from his kidnappers a little before midnight on Friday.

Superintendent of Police Fakkeerappa Kaginelli told mediapersons here on Saturday that Suraj, son of the owner of a readymade clothes showroom, was allegedly kidnapped by one Lakshmikant, an old employee, from his house in Sharada Nagar in the city on Friday evening, on a two-wheeler. They kidnappers allegedly demanded a ransom of ₹50 lakh and threatened to kill the boy if the parents alerted the police or did not give them money.

The boy’s father received a ransom call within 15 minutes from Lakshmikant along with his accomplice, Shaik Nabirasool, and the parents immediately informed the One Town police in the city. The SP said a mobile application “High Alert” created by them for alerting all police personnel in the district, came in handy, and within seconds the news of the boy’s kidnap and the likely location of the kidnappers was flashed. to all personnel

About 100 police personnel formed into 10 teams and started searching for the kidnappers based on the mobile tower locations of the two accused moving on the two-wheeler. The kidnappers sandwiched the boy between them on a motorcycle but did not harm him. The police personnel first searched for the accused in Garladinne and from there chased them while moving towards Peddavaduguru and Yadiki and finally nabbed them about a km from Puppala village in Yadiki Mandal at 11.30 p.m. taking the help of the villagers in tracing the red motorcycle and two suspected kidnappers along with the boy.

“Led by Anantapur Deputy Superintendent of Police A. Srinivasulu and Tadipatdri DSP VNK Chaitanya, personnel from all police stations en route sieved the entire area giving a positive result,” Mr. Fakkeerappa said. A case of kidnap for ransom under IPC 364(A) and a case of extortion have been filed, the officer said.

At Puppala village the mobile signal of the kidnappers was lost, but they could be traced with the boy in the darkness as they ran out of fuel also. The boy’s father, Baba Vali and, his mother profusely thanked the police for tracing their son fast.