Anantapur police rescue B.Tech student from suicide bid

April 20, 2024 07:05 pm | Updated 07:05 pm IST - ANANTAPUR

A 19-year-old girl, a second-year B.Tech student, was rescued by the Anantapur district police on Saturday morning, when she was reportedly attempting suicide, moving close to the tracks near Guntakal railway station.

According to the Guntakal police, she is a resident of Anantapur city and studying at a local engineering college. On Friday, she left home for college and when she did not return even in the evening, her parents informed the police through Dial 100.

Inspector Devanand of Anantapur Circle was alerted and a special party was formed to trace her. After being found close to Guntakal railway station, Circle-Inspector Rama Subbaiah brought the girl to safety. She was handed over to her parents after a counselling session.

The police said that during the investigation, it was found that the girl resorted to commiting suicide over family issues.

Those with suicidal thoughts or battling emotional distress should Dial 100.