Anantapur police launch chatbot on cellphone theft

The Anantapur police on Monday launched a WhatsApp Chatbot with phone number 9440796812 to receive complaints about stolen or misplaced cellular phones in the district.

Superintendent of Police Fakkeerappa Kaginelli in a release said that the complainant need not visit the police station or file an FIR and that they could wend a word HI or HELP from another phone and receive a link for a Google forms in which they could fill the details of the lost phone including the IMEI Number, make, model and other available information.

On Monday, the SP handed over 300 cellphones to their owners and all of them had sent messages over WhatsApp in the past and the ChatBot was an improvement over that. The police had so far recovered 1,079 phones this year, which cumulatively were priced at ₹1 crore.