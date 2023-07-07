Anantapur police launch action plan on road mishaps

July 07, 2023 07:35 pm | Updated 07:35 pm IST - ANANTAPUR

The Anantapur police, in association with Rural Development Trust (RDT), are taking special efforts to control road accidents and enhance road safety measures in the district.

To make motorists and the public aware about the precautions to be taken to avoid road accidents and road-safety rules, the police have decided to fix 200 awareness boards along the roads.

Superintendent of police (SP) K. Srinivasa Rao on Friday said steps had been taken to install these signboards at 39 black spots, considered highly accident-prone in the district. The SP said deputy inspector general (DIG) A.N. Ammireddy had inspected the black spots and instructed the district police to chalk out an immediate action plan to tackle the road mishaps in the district.

“We already launched the campaign by installing awareness boards along National Highway-44 under the local Tapovanam black spot zone. We are planning to achieve the complete target as soon as possible,” he said. Such boards have also been erected at black spots on the stretch from the National Park near Anantapur to Raptadu Junction and Fungal Road. So far, 40 awareness boards have been installed at 12 black spots.

In the surrounding villages, people were being made aware of the tragedies caused by road accidents. During visible policing, foot marches, gram sabhas, and village-sleep drives, the importance of wearing seat belts and helmets has been emphasized by the police personnel on duty. Dangers of using cell phone while driving, triple riding, speeding and overtaking have also been flagged.

The SP said a constant special drive was underway to check the menace of drunk driving all over the district, with a focus on National Highways.

