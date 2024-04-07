Anantapur police intensify checks at border checkposts and RTC bus stations ahead of polls

April 07, 2024 06:21 pm | Updated 06:21 pm IST - ANANTAPUR

Superintendent of Police Amit Bardar on April 7 (Sunday) conducted a surprise inspection at the Kambadur checkpost in Anantapur district. The checkpost has been set up to check the illegal entry of liquor, money, and election material from Karnataka. He asked the officials to check every vehicle coming from Karnataka.

Later, the SP visited the Nagalapuram checkpost near the Karnataka border and spoke to the police and Special Enforcement Bureau (SEB) personnel on duty. He inquired about the seizures made so far.

The police station records were reviewed, and pending warrants and arrests were ordered to be cleared quickly.

The SP said flag marches and ‘Palle Nidra’ events should be organised in troubled villages. The field staff should visit the sensitive villages regularly and interact with the public to know their problems.

Meanwhile, the police conducted surprise checks at the parcel offices of the APSRTC bus stations at Kalayandurgam, Guntakal, Gooty, Tadipatri and Anantapur. The SP said that the checks were intended to prevent the movement of goods such as freebies to lure the voters and contraband material.