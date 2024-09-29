Anantapur police inspects Prasanthi Express for illegal ganja transportation

The Anantapur police on Sunday conducted a surprise inspection in the Bhubaneswar-Bengaluru Prasanthi Express passing through the city, with the aim of curbing illegal transportation of ganja. The inspection was carried out with the help of sniffer dog Shiny, an expert in tracking narcotics, along with a bomb disposal squad and railway police.

The district police also conducted cordon and search operations in several trouble-hit villages and colonies in all the sub-divisions on Sunday morning. Following the instructions of Superintendent of Police (SP) P. Jagadeesh, the Circle-Inspectors and Sub-Inspectors conducted searches at the residences of old offenders, trouble-mongers and rowdy-sheeters to keep a check on illicit liquor and gutkha usage.

Further, foot patrolling was conducted in villages and locals were urged not to indulge in any anti-social activities like gambling or matka. Police warned of severe action in case of any violations of law.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.