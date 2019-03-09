Anantapur police inquiring 25 cases

The district police have so far registered 25 cases based on the complaints lodged by the tahsildars and Returning Officers of various Assembly constituencies on votes sought to be deleted under Form 7.

Addressing the media here on Friday, SP G.V.G. Ashok Kumar said 10 cases had been registered in Kadiri police sub-division, seven in Dharmavaram, four in Penukonda, one in Tadipatri and three in Anantapur.

In all, 33,560 votes were sought to be deleted using Form 7 by various persons, he added.

On trail of IP addresses

“We are inquiring into all these complaints. We are trying to obtain the IP addresses of computers used to upload the form and the persons behind it. There is no possibility of deleting the votes of individuals without the consent of the person concerned,” Mr. Ashok Kumar said.

Booth Level Officers would verify the requests made under From 7.

Approval of deletion of names would be given only after ascertaining their genuineness at the field level, he said.

Power of DEO

At a separate press conference, District Election Officer G. Veerapandian said he had the power to delete only up to 1% of the requests and beyond that it had to be referred to the CEO.