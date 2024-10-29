ADVERTISEMENT

Anantapur police create record in mobile phone recovery

Published - October 29, 2024 03:34 pm IST - ANANTAPUR

Over 1,300 mobiles worth ₹3.45 crore handed over to their owners at a mela organised by the District Police

The Hindu Bureau

The owners of lost mobiles at the Mobile Phone Recovery Mela organised at the Police Parade Grounds in Anantapur on Tuesday (October 29). | Photo Credit: R. V. S. PRASAD

Anantapur District Police stood top in the country in the recovery of stolen or lost mobiles and handing them over to their owners. The District Police have till now recovered more than 10,000 mobile phones worth ₹18.85 crore since the launch of Chat Bot services, in 2022, for the people to lodge their complaint about their lost or stolen mobile phones, Superintendent of Police P. Jagadeesh said.

Mr. Jagadeesh on Tuesday handed over 1,309 mobile phones worth ₹3.45 crore to their owners at the Mobile Phone Recovery Mela held at the Anantapur Police Parade Grounds. With the 1,300-odd mobiles handed over on Tuesday (October 29), the total number of mobile phones recovered stands at 10,195 and it is the highest among all the districts in the country. The Chat Bot services were started in Anantapur for the first time on June 26, 2022.

Anantapur District Superintendent of Police P. Jagadeesh at the Mobile Phone Recovery Mela held to handover the recovered mobile phones to their owners at the Police Parade Grounds in Anantapur on Tuesday (October 29). | Photo Credit: R. V. S. PRASAD

Mr. Jagadeesh said of the 10,000-odd recovered mobile phones, 1,156 mobiles were handed to their owners in 20 other States while the remaining were handed to their owners in 19 districts across the State. The SP said the value of the recovered mobile phone ranged from ₹499 to ₹1.41 lakh.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Jagadeesh asked individuals and mobile phone shop owners not to purchase mobile phones from unknown persons. He asked people to lodge complaint of missing or stolen mobile phones on Chat Bot or CEIR and once a complaint is lodged, the SIM card and IMEI numbers will be blocked and the mobile number and its data will not be misused.

TO LODGE A COMPLAINT
Chatbot : https://bit.ly/3yjd0rm
https://www.ceir.gov.in/Request/CeirUserBlockRequestDirect.jsp
