Anantapur police ask former MLA Paritala Sunitha to postpone her padayatra to November 22

November 20, 2022 07:08 pm | Updated 07:08 pm IST - ANANTAPUR

The police, in an official communication on Sunday, asked Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leader and former Minister Paritala Sunitha to postpone her padayatra to November 22 (Tuesday) instead of November 21 (Monday) as initially planned, to avoid disturbance to the people visiting various wings of the Revenue Department to represent their grievances during the Spandana programme in Anantapur and Rapthadu.

The communication was signed by Deputy Superintendent of Police G. Prasad Reddy.

Ms. Sunitha, who is also former MLA from Rapthadu, has been taking out a padayatra for the past 10 days in various villages in the Assembly constituency with a view to giving an ear to the problems being faced by the farmers due to heavy rains and lack of minimum support price for their crops.

On November 21, Ms. Sunitha is scheduled to walk from Gandlaparthi to Rapthadu mandal headquarters on the city outskirts via G. Kothapalli, Bukkacherla and Ayyavaripalli.

This is the third mandal she proposes to visit as part of her padayatra.

The police had allowed the first one. Though they denied permission for the second one last week, Ms. Sunitha had gone ahead with her schedule with about 2,000 people.

TDP district president and former Minister Kalava Srinivasulu too was stopped by the police from taking out a rally to Brairavanitippa project recently.