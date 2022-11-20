  1. EPaper
  2. Elections 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Anantapur police ask former MLA Paritala Sunitha to postpone her padayatra to November 22

The Telugu Desam Party leader, who has been visiting various villages for the last 10 days, is scheduled to walk from Gandlaparthi to Rapthadu mandal headquarters on November 21

November 20, 2022 07:08 pm | Updated 07:08 pm IST - ANANTAPUR

Ramesh Susarla

The police, in an official communication on Sunday, asked Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leader and former Minister Paritala Sunitha to postpone her padayatra to November 22 (Tuesday) instead of November 21 (Monday) as initially planned, to avoid disturbance to the people visiting various wings of the Revenue Department to represent their grievances during the Spandana programme in Anantapur and Rapthadu.

The communication was signed by Deputy Superintendent of Police G. Prasad Reddy.

Ms. Sunitha, who is also former MLA from Rapthadu, has been taking out a padayatra for the past 10 days in various villages in the Assembly constituency with a view to giving an ear to the problems being faced by the farmers due to heavy rains and lack of minimum support price for their crops.

On November 21, Ms. Sunitha is scheduled to walk from Gandlaparthi to Rapthadu mandal headquarters on the city outskirts via G. Kothapalli, Bukkacherla and Ayyavaripalli.

This is the third mandal she proposes to visit as part of her padayatra.

The police had allowed the first one. Though they denied permission for the second one last week, Ms. Sunitha had gone ahead with her schedule with about 2,000 people.

TDP district president and former Minister Kalava Srinivasulu too was stopped by the police from taking out a rally to Brairavanitippa project recently.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / state politics

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.