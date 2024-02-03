ADVERTISEMENT

Anantapur police arrest two cybercrime suspects from Bihar

February 03, 2024 07:03 pm | Updated 07:03 pm IST - ANANTAPUR

They were involved in a fraud of ₹2.16 crore after targeting over 300 people by manipulating the Aadhaar Enabled Payment System, says SP

The Hindu Bureau

Superintendent of Police K.K.N. Anburajan addressing a press conference in Anantapur on Saturday.

The Anantapur police on Saturday arrested two Bihar-based accused in cybercrimes involved in a fraud of ₹2.16 crore after targeting over 300 people by manipulating the Aadhaar Enabled Payment System (AePS).

Addressing a press conference here, Superintendent of Police K.K.N. Anburajan said that a three-member gang from Bihar’s Purnia district committed the crimes in 13 months . Their modus operandi was to cheat the unemployed youth and rural women. To commit the crime, the trio sometimes used to cheat the public by posing as courier boys.

‘₹1.6 crore recovered’

The SP said that the National Cybercrimes Reporting Portal (NCRP) and the Helpline 1930 received as many as 1,484 complaints from Anantapur district, with the victims losing ₹2.16 crore. “Due to the best efforts of our teams, ₹1.6 crore has been recovered and deposited back into the accounts of the victims. Steps are under way to recover the remaining amount also,” Mr. Anburajan said.

The SP said that to accomplish the task of busting the cybercrimes gang, special police teams made extensive searches in the States of Jammu & Kashmir, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Bihar and Tamil Nadu.

‘One more accused at large’

Two of the arrested were identified as Noor Islam (34) and Mohammad Israphil (29) of the Poornia district of Bihar, and the third member Babruddin of the same State is at large. A special party is formed to track him down.

