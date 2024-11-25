 />

Anantapur police arrest 26 mobile gamblers, seize ₹13.18 lakh cash

Led by SP P. Jagdeesh, a special team raids the mobile gambling den on the outskirts of Iruvendula village in Singanamala mandal

Updated - November 25, 2024 09:08 pm IST - ANANTAPUR

The Hindu Bureau

Anantapur police on Monday cracked the whip on a mobile gambling den and arrested 26 gamblers, seized ₹13.18 lakh cash, four two-wheelers and 23 mobile phones. Led by Superintendent of Police (SP) P. Jagdeesh, a special team raided the den on the outskirts of Iruvendula village in Singanamala mandal.

According to police, the organisers of the mobile gambling den have been identified as U. Aadi of Singanamala mandal and Khadir of Tadipatri, who is absconding. Mr. Aadi would contact known gamblers and organise gambling sessions at secluded places of Tadipatri, Yadiki, or Pedavaduguru mandals.

Taking advantage of the police personnel being pre-occupied in the case related to the mishap at Garledinne that claimed eight lives, Mr. Aadi organised the gambling. On receiving specific information, the special team along with Singanamala police raided the place and apprehended 26 gamblers including Mr. Aadi.

