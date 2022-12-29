Anantapur plant biomining to rid of legacy waste

December 29, 2022 06:08 pm | Updated 06:08 pm IST - ANANTAPUR

The Anantapur Municipal Corporation is on the verge of getting rid of its “Legacy Solidwaste” to the tune of 50,000 metric tonnes (MT) through biomining implementing Integrated Solid Waste Management techniques.

On the north western corner of the city, a large area adjacent to Rajiv Nagar has been the dumping ground for decades with no segregation of waste, no scientific disposal or clearing, and the corproation had failed to identify another location for scientific disposal for the past three years.

Deputy Executive Engineer Y. Ram Prasad Reddy expects the Legacy Waste to be tackled in the next two to three months with two large segregating machines with a conveyor belt running almost 12 hours a day. “The dry and wet waste is first segregated, and the wet waste itself is fit to be used in a fertilizer company or composting. The manure so produced is sold in bulk in the open market,” he explained.

Clearing of the Legacy Waste has given the AMC seven acres of land, which it can offer to the companies providing waste management solutions. As per the tender floated by the State government, a company is offered 7 acres of land for its operations at the dumping yard and a stead supply of dry and wet waste separately from the households. Anantapur produces about 140 MT of sold waste (both dry and wet) per day and that will be offered to a Chennai-based company that will segregate the waste and send the wet waste for composting and sell the manure in the market.

From the dry waste, all the reusable materials would be sent to industries needing plastic, paper or other kind of waste for various purposes. Households have been given two separate coloured bins and very soon dry and wet waste would be collected separately in the city to facilitate the biomining by new contractor to be finalised very soon.