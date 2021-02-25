Anantapur, Nellore receive PM Kisan Award

Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Wednesday presented the prestigious Prime Minister’s Kisan National Award to Nellore Collector K.V.N. Chakradhar Babu.
The district was ranked first in resolving grievances received under PM Kisan portal, an official release here said.
The award was presented during the second anniversary of the PM-Kisan Yojana in New Delhi. State Agriculture Special Commissioner H. Arun Kumar and District Joint Director Y. Ananda Kumari were among those present on the occasion. While Nellore’s efforts were appreciated in resolving grievances, Anantapur bagged the award for achieving 99.6% physical verification of beneficiaries under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi - the highest in the country.
‘Second national recognition’
State Agriculture Commissioner Arun Kumar along with Anantapur Joint Director of Agriculture Y. Ramakrishna and District Collector Gandham Chandrudu received the Prime Minister’s Kisan Award on behalf of the district agricultural department in New Delhi on Wednesday.
The District Collector at a press conference at Andhra Bhavan in Delhi said that it was the second national recognition for the district after the horticulture department ran the first-ever Kisan Rail from Anantapur to New Delhi with fruits.
Agriculture Officer Vamsikrishna, who also accompanied the team to receive the award, said that in all 28,505 farmers were beneficiaries under the Kisan Samman Nidhi, getting ₹6,000 per annum.
