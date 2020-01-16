Andhra Pradesh

Anantapur Muslim minorities JAC appeals to local MLA on CAA, NRC, and NPR

more-in

The Legislator allays their fears, and assures them that CM Jagan Mohan Reddy had already announced that A.P will not implement the NRC

The Muslim Minority Joint Action Committee (JAC) leaders here on Thursday met Anantapur Urban MLA Ananta Venkatarami Reddy seeking his intervention to prevail upon Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy to introduce a resolution in the State Assembly in the next session rejecting introduction of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), National Register of Citizens (NRC) and the National Population Register (NPR).

The MLA told the visiting delegation that Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy had already announced that the State government would not implement the NRC in Andhra Pradesh. Further, he assured the minorities need not fear as the YSRCP government would solidly stand behind them to protect them in any eventuality.

Further, Mr. Vankatarami Reddy asked the minority leaders to not to get worked up unnecessarily on these issues.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Andhra Pradesh
national politics
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 16, 2020 3:24:29 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/anantapur-muslim-jac-appeals-to-mla-on-caa-nrc-and-npr/article30575403.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY