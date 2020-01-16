Anantapur Muslim minorities JAC appeals to local MLA on CAA, NRC, and NPR

The Muslim Minority Joint Action Committee (JAC) leaders here on Thursday met Anantapur Urban MLA Ananta Venkatarami Reddy seeking his intervention to prevail upon Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy to introduce a resolution in the State Assembly in the next session rejecting introduction of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), National Register of Citizens (NRC) and the National Population Register (NPR).

The MLA told the visiting delegation that Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy had already announced that the State government would not implement the NRC in Andhra Pradesh. Further, he assured the minorities need not fear as the YSRCP government would solidly stand behind them to protect them in any eventuality.

Further, Mr. Vankatarami Reddy asked the minority leaders to not to get worked up unnecessarily on these issues.