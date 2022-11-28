  1. EPaper
Anantapur MP Talari Rangaiah promises to restore paintings

Superintendent of Police promises action to free pavement of vendors

November 28, 2022 09:11 am | Updated 09:12 am IST - ANANTAPUR

Ramesh Susarla
Posters of coaching centres mar the painting on Adoption of Indian Constitution, in Anantapur . R.V.S. PRASAD

Reacting to the news report ‘Symbols of Indian Constitution Day mutilated in Anantapur’, published in these columns on Saturday, Anantapur Member of Parliament Talari Rangaiah on Sunday promised to get the paintings depicting the adoption of the Indian Constitution restored at the earliest.

The Rudrampeta Junction Flyover on the National Highway No.44, which is the main entry point into the city from the Bengaluru side, remains congested with traffic following the occupation of the pavements under these paintings by beggars and vendors of various products, which has been noticed by Anantapur Superintendent of Police Fakkeerappa Kaginelli and he has promised to improve the traffic flow at the junction. 

The Anantapur Municipal authorities and the Anantapur police will work together to improve the junction and make it suitable for pedestrian use by taking the necessary action, he added.

