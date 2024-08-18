GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Anantapur MP seeks urgent measures to improve road safety in district

Vehicular underpasses at 12 critical locations and LED floodlights at arterial junctions are the need of the hour, says Ambika Lakshminarayana in his letter to Union Minster of Road Transport Nitin Gadkari

Updated - August 18, 2024 06:25 pm IST

Published - August 18, 2024 06:24 pm IST - ANANTAPUR

K Umashanker
K. Umashanker
MP Ambika Lakshminarayana interacting with people at a traffic island in Anantapur on Sunday.

MP Ambika Lakshminarayana interacting with people at a traffic island in Anantapur on Sunday.

Member of Parliament representing Anantapur Ambika Lakshminarayana on Sunday urged Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari to provide vehicular underpasses at multiple locations in Anantapur district.

Speaking to the media here, Mr. Lakshminarayana said he had written a letter to Mr. Gadkari highlighting the need for vehicular underpasses at various accident-prone locations such as Rudrampet, Kalyanadurgam Road, Bellary Road, and Tapovanam Circle.

These locations were identified in collaboration with the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) and after a thorough assessment and consultations with the local people.

Mr. Lakshminarayana said he always stood for enhanced public safety, alleviation of traffic woes, and pedestrian welfare.

The urgent requirement for vehicular underpasses was delineated with focus on 12 critical areas — Gajrampally Cross on Tadipatri Road, Niluru MRO Office, near Penna Bridge at Pamidi, Illuru Cross, Tarimela Cross, Ramanagar (Vadiampeta), Tapovanam junction, Prasannayapally Cross connecting JNTUA road, Raptadu junction, Rannepalli crossroad, Hampapuram crossroad, and Maruru crossroad, he said.

The MP highlighted the necessity for additional safety measures such as installation of Himax LED floodlights at arterial junctions in the district to prevent recurring accidents.

“Implementation of vehicular underpasses and related safety measures is imperative for reducing accidents, fatalities, traffic congestion, and enhancing the overall connectivity for residents,” Mr Lakshminarayana said.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / road safety

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.