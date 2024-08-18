Anantapur MP seeks urgent measures to improve road safety in district

Member of Parliament representing Anantapur Ambika Lakshminarayana on Sunday urged Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari to provide vehicular underpasses at multiple locations in Anantapur district.

Speaking to the media here, Mr. Lakshminarayana said he had written a letter to Mr. Gadkari highlighting the need for vehicular underpasses at various accident-prone locations such as Rudrampet, Kalyanadurgam Road, Bellary Road, and Tapovanam Circle.

These locations were identified in collaboration with the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) and after a thorough assessment and consultations with the local people.

Mr. Lakshminarayana said he always stood for enhanced public safety, alleviation of traffic woes, and pedestrian welfare.

The urgent requirement for vehicular underpasses was delineated with focus on 12 critical areas — Gajrampally Cross on Tadipatri Road, Niluru MRO Office, near Penna Bridge at Pamidi, Illuru Cross, Tarimela Cross, Ramanagar (Vadiampeta), Tapovanam junction, Prasannayapally Cross connecting JNTUA road, Raptadu junction, Rannepalli crossroad, Hampapuram crossroad, and Maruru crossroad, he said.

The MP highlighted the necessity for additional safety measures such as installation of Himax LED floodlights at arterial junctions in the district to prevent recurring accidents.

“Implementation of vehicular underpasses and related safety measures is imperative for reducing accidents, fatalities, traffic congestion, and enhancing the overall connectivity for residents,” Mr Lakshminarayana said.