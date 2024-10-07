Anantapur MLA starts people outreach initiative

Anantapur Urban MLA Daggubati Venkateswara Prasad has assured that underground drainage will be laid in the city soon. He said a detailed project report (DPR) has already been prepared for laying underground drainage in the city.

The MLA on Monday launched the ‘Mee Inti Vaddake Mee MLA’ (Your MLA at your doorstep) programme to know the problems of the people and resolve them. Mr. Venkateswara Prasad would conduct the door-to-door visit at 7 a.m. daily.

On the first day, the MLA conducted the programme in Kamala Nagar along with officials concerned and local leaders. The MLA expressed his unhappiness over the unhygienic conditions in the locality and directed the officials to maintain cleanliness in the residential area.

The MLA interacted with locals and sought to know their problems. He resolved some of them on the spot and also asked the people whether they were receiving the welfare schemes of the government.

Speaking later, Mr. Venkateswara Prasad said he received complaints related to drainage and water supply. “Laying of underground drainage will only solve the sanitation issue in the city and a DPR has been prepared for the same,’‘ the MLA said.

