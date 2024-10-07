GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Anantapur MLA starts people outreach initiative

The DPR for underground drainage has been prepared, says the MLA

Published - October 07, 2024 03:17 pm IST - ANANTAPUR

The Hindu Bureau

Anantapur Urban MLA Daggubati Venkateswara Prasad has assured that underground drainage will be laid in the city soon. He said a detailed project report (DPR) has already been prepared for laying underground drainage in the city.

The MLA on Monday launched the ‘Mee Inti Vaddake Mee MLA’ (Your MLA at your doorstep) programme to know the problems of the people and resolve them. Mr. Venkateswara Prasad would conduct the door-to-door visit at 7 a.m. daily.

On the first day, the MLA conducted the programme in Kamala Nagar along with officials concerned and local leaders. The MLA expressed his unhappiness over the unhygienic conditions in the locality and directed the officials to maintain cleanliness in the residential area.

The MLA interacted with locals and sought to know their problems. He resolved some of them on the spot and also asked the people whether they were receiving the welfare schemes of the government.

Speaking later, Mr. Venkateswara Prasad said he received complaints related to drainage and water supply. “Laying of underground drainage will only solve the sanitation issue in the city and a DPR has been prepared for the same,’‘ the MLA said.

Published - October 07, 2024 03:17 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.