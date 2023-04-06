Anantapur MLA quashes Lokesh’s claim on NH-42 to NH 44 Urban link project

April 06, 2023 07:12 am | Updated 07:27 am IST - ANANTAPUR

Anantapur Urban MLA Anantha Venkatarami Reddy on Wednesday offered to resign from his post if TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh was able to provide a single official document proving that the NH-42 to NH-44 Urban Link Project (Pangal Road to Bellary Bypass) was brought by the TDP government.

The National Highway was transferred to R&B in 2015 when TDP came to power, but later it was changed back to NH, and the project was sanctioned in 2020 with the effort of Anantapur MP Talari Rangaiah and the local MLA after the YSRCP came to power, he pointed out. Showing a video clipping of Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy asking for the release of funds for the ₹350-crore project, Union Minister Gadkari agreed to release the funds.

“The cabinet committee approved the present Super Specialty hospital under the Pradhan Mantri Swasthya Suraksha Yojana (PMSSY Phase 3) while I was an MP in 2013, but the construction of the hospital was not completed within the five-year rule of the TDP, and it had to be completed during COVID-19 after YSRCP came to power,” he said.

