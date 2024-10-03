Anantapur Member of Parliament appointed member of panel on labour

Anantapur MP G Lakshminarayana has been appointed as the member of the Standing Committee on Labour, Textiles and Skill Development. Senior BJP MP Basavaraj Bommai is the Chairperson of the Standing Committee.

The first-time MP is among the 21 MPs from Lok Sabha and 10 from Rajya Sabha appointed members of the Standing Committee. Mr. Lakshminarayana thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu for giving him an opportunity to be a member of the Standing Committee.

