Anantapur Medical College NSS unit donates for orphans

December 15, 2022 06:54 am | Updated 06:54 am IST - ANANTAPUR

The Hindu Bureau

The NSS unit members of Anantapur Government Medical College showing a cheque for the amount donated to the Defence Ministry for charity work in Anantapur on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: R.V.S. PRASAD

The National Service Scheme (Self Finance Unit) of Anantapur Government Medical College raised ₹2,03,553 which will be donated to National Foundation for Communal Harmony (NFCH), said college principal Neeraja Myreddy. 

ADVERTISEMENT

The NSS unit raised the amount from doctors, PG, and undergraduate students, nurses, non-teaching staff and lab technicians for the children who have lost their parents to communal, caste, ethnic violence or terrorism. The amount would be sent to the Union Defence Ministry and it would be used for the education and rehabilitation of orphan children under the ‘Project Assist’, lead by the National Foundation for Communal Harmony, an autonomous organisation affiliated to the Union Ministry of Home Affairs.

Additional DME and GGH Superintendent Raghunandan, vice-principals Subramanyam, Sreedevi, Sharon Sonia, NSS programme officer Adireddi Paradesi Naidu and others participated in the programme.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US