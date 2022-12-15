Anantapur Medical College NSS unit donates for orphans

December 15, 2022 06:54 am | Updated 06:54 am IST - ANANTAPUR

The National Service Scheme (Self Finance Unit) of Anantapur Government Medical College raised ₹2,03,553 which will be donated to National Foundation for Communal Harmony (NFCH), said college principal Neeraja Myreddy.

The NSS unit raised the amount from doctors, PG, and undergraduate students, nurses, non-teaching staff and lab technicians for the children who have lost their parents to communal, caste, ethnic violence or terrorism. The amount would be sent to the Union Defence Ministry and it would be used for the education and rehabilitation of orphan children under the ‘Project Assist’, lead by the National Foundation for Communal Harmony, an autonomous organisation affiliated to the Union Ministry of Home Affairs.

Additional DME and GGH Superintendent Raghunandan, vice-principals Subramanyam, Sreedevi, Sharon Sonia, NSS programme officer Adireddi Paradesi Naidu and others participated in the programme.