Anantapur Mayor, MLA call for continued trust in YSRCP

February 16, 2023 07:01 am | Updated 07:01 am IST - ANANTAPUR

Anantapur Mayor Mohammed Waseem Saleem and Urban MLA Anantha Venkatarami Reddy along with Lok Sabha Member Talari Rangaiah gave a call to the YSR Congress Party secretariat-level convenors and ‘Gruhasarathis’ to explain to the people the “failure” of the Opposition parties in the State. He asked them to trust the present “working government”.

At an awareness programme on Wednesday on the “Jagananne Maa Bhavishyathu” campaign to be kicked off on March 18, the Mayor said Anantapur City itself was a classic example of the amount of development, welfare and the implementation of all Navaratnalu. Mr. Saleem said women in every household need to be explicitly told how Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy had been working tirelessly for their welfare and fulfilled all promises.

Mr. Venkatarami Reddy said, “Let’s go door to door till March 26 with confidence and ask for public support as we are in a position to explain the good work we have done compared to the illusions created by the five-year TDP rule.” The Anantapur MLA called upon every party functionary of all levels to work together to bring the YSR Congress party to power again in the 2024 elections.

The MLA said that after YCP came to power, it had provided corruption-free governance at the grassroots level. “In the past, Janmabhoomi Committees exploited. Today, YSRCP is implementing the schemes transparently through the ward/village secretariat system,” he added.

He said that there are 1,500 volunteers in the Anantapur constituency, and 3,000 Gruhasarathis have been appointed (two per cluster). He suggested that the difference between the TDP and YSRCP rules should be explained to the people. He said that in the 2019 elections, only 79% of voting took place, but after the YSRCP came to power, welfare schemes were provided to 83% of people.