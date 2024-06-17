GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Anantapur Mayor invited to attend global conclave in Russia

Over 50 mayors from different countries will attend the conference, Anantapur is the only city from Andhra Pradesh to receive an invitation

Published - June 17, 2024 07:27 pm IST - ANANTAPUR

The Hindu Bureau
Anantapur city Mayor Mohammed Wasim Salim

Anantapur city Mayor Mohammed Wasim Salim | Photo Credit: File Photo

Anantapur city Mayor Mohammed Wasim Salim is all set to attend a conference of mayors from various countries at Kazan city in Russia on June 21, as part of the BRICS countries association.

Over 50 Mayors from different countries will attend the conclave and Anantapur is the sole city from Andhra Pradesh to receive an invitation. The Russian government will cover the transportation and accommodation costs of the delegates. Mayors from Jaipur, Calicut, Thrissur, and Nagar Koil have also been called upon from India. 

Historical connection

Anantapur was chosen due to its historical connection with Russia. In the 16th century, the first Russian traveller Afanasy Nikitin visited Anantapur, then part of the Vijayanagara Empire. The significance of this visit was acknowledged at the association’s founding meeting in Kazan, leading to an invitation to Mr. Wasim Salim.

“It’s a matter of pride for Anantapur to be selected based on the writings of a Russian traveller from the 16th century. These opportunities create long-term relationships and promote the blending of cultures and traditions,” the Mayor said.

Anantapur / Russia / Andhra Pradesh

