Anantapur logs its highest single-day death toll

Eleven persons succumbed to COVID-19 in Anantapur district in the last 24 hours — the highest single-day death toll due to the virus so far.
With this, the total death toll in the district rose to 162. The district also recorded 976 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours.
Meanwhile, 765 persons were discharged from COVID Care Centres and Hospitals in Anantapur district and the nodal officers for each of the hospitals and CCCs have been asked to ensure that those being discharged are given ₹2,000 and are told to remain for 14 days in home quarantine.
Inquiry launched
In Kurnool district, 1,353 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in the last 24 hours. Ten persons succumbed, taking the death toll to 238.
Collector G. Veerapandian instituted an inquiry into reports that a person died of breathlessness after he was unable to find a bed in any hospital. It was alleged that crucial time was lost in going from one hospital to another.
In Tadipatri, 32 police personnel had contracted COVID-19, DSP A. Srinivasulu said. All of them made a quick recovery and are back on duty, he said.
