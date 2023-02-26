Anantapur, Kadapa receive full water quota of 32.8 tmc ft from Tungabhadra Dam

February 26, 2023 08:28 pm | Updated 08:28 pm IST - ANANTAPUR

The water supply from Tungabhadra (TB) Dam to Anantapur and Kadapa was stopped on February 25 (Saturday) after the districts received the total allocation of 32.821 tmc ft through the High-Level Main Canal (HLMC), Superintendending Engineer Nayakanti Rajasekhar has said.

The total quantum of water received at the Andhra Pradesh-Karnataka border was put at 30.091 tmc ft, he said.

Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh has received 15.67 tmc ft of water from the Tungabhadra Dam through the Low-Level Canal (LLC) in Kurnool and 2 tmc ft was diverted to the HLMC as the diversion quota. Another 3.613 tmc ft is yet to be released as per the quota for which a deadline of March 31 has been set. The irrigation officials say that remaining part of the quota would be received by the deadline.

The prorata allocation to the TB- HLMC system at the Tungabhadra Dam was 28.821 tmc ft. The revised abstraction at the dam was put at 188 tmc ft for the current water year.

Considering the diversion quota of 2 tmc ft from the KC Canal and another 2 tmc ft from the LLC, the total allocation to Anantapur and kadapa district was put at 32.821 tmc ft.

The Irrigation officials say that the total ayacut irrigated during the 2022-23 water year was put at 85,398 acres. Water was released to the PABR Dam from August 30 to November 24 last year for drinking purposes, says Mr. Rajasekhar.

Total reservoir storage at the PABR, MPR, Chagallu Barrage, Pendekallu Balancing Reservoir and Kanekal Tank on Saturday was put at 9.255 tm cft .

The Tungabhadra Dam released 36.5 tmc ft in 2021-22 water year, the highest in its history and it catered to the needs of an ayacut of 87,685 acres. The water releases in the previous water years were 28.184 tmc ft (2020-21), 30.134 tmc ft (2019-20) and 25.087 tmc ft (2018-19).

