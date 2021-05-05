Andhra Pradesh05 May 2021 08:32 IST
Anantapur judge dies of COVID at 51
P. Tirumala Rao is survived by a son
Principal Senior Civil Judge of Anantapur P. Tirumala Rao (51) died of coronavirus infection on Tuesday.
He was admitted to the KIMS Saveera COVID Hospital in Anantapur a week ago and breathed his last while undergoing treatment. Hailing from Vuyyuru in Krishna district, Tirumala Rao had worked as a judge since 2004 in Mehboobnagar, Nandyal, Kuppam and Tanuku.
He was posted to Anantapur District Court some three years ago. A divorcee, Tirumala Rao is survived by a son.
He took part in Lok Adalats in Anantapur and lent a helping hand to the District Legal Services Authority programmes.
He played a key role in the Anantapur District Court centenary celebrations on March 28.
