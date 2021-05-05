Andhra Pradesh

Anantapur judge dies of COVID at 51

P. Tirumala Rao  

Principal Senior Civil Judge of Anantapur P. Tirumala Rao (51) died of coronavirus infection on Tuesday.

He was admitted to the KIMS Saveera COVID Hospital in Anantapur a week ago and breathed his last while undergoing treatment. Hailing from Vuyyuru in Krishna district, Tirumala Rao had worked as a judge since 2004 in Mehboobnagar, Nandyal, Kuppam and Tanuku.

He was posted to Anantapur District Court some three years ago. A divorcee, Tirumala Rao is survived by a son.

He took part in Lok Adalats in Anantapur and lent a helping hand to the District Legal Services Authority programmes.

He played a key role in the Anantapur District Court centenary celebrations on March 28.

