Anantapur journalist among eight dead in Chittoor bus accident

March 26 night.

March 27, 2022 11:45 IST

A 50-member marriage party was going to Tiruchanur when the bus plunged into the gorge at Bhakarapet

A journalist, Adinarayana Reddy, 45, who worked for Sakshi Telugu newspaper in Anantapur and Dharmavaram and later in Prajasakti Telugu daily till 2020, was among the eight person who died in the bus accident in Chittoor on Saturday night.

A 50-member marriage party was going to Tiruchanur when the bus plunged into the gorge at Bhakarapet as the driver could not negotiate the curve in the Ghat Road.

Adinarayana Reddy, a former Journalist from Anantapur, who died in the Chittoor bus accident on Saturday night. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Among the dead, five are related to the bridegroom, while the remaining four include the bus driver, cleaner and the journalist.

The dead have been identified as Malishetti Ganesh, groom’s paternal uncle, Lakshmi Kantamma, Malishetti Murali, groom’s father, M. Gangappa, Rasool Nabi Basha, bus driver, Malishetti Vengappa, journalist Adinarayana Reddy and Shakeel, bus cleaner. Another young girl is also said to be dead, but the name is not known.

Adinarayana Reddy had worked in Sakshi in Anantapur and Dharmavaram and later joined Prajashakti in Dharmavaram and Anantapur. He ventured out during the COVID-19 pandemic, but did not continue his stint following this. He is survived by wife and a daughter.

Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee president Sake Sailajanath expressed deep sorrow over the untoward incident and death of eight persons. He has also expressed grief over the death of the former journalist.